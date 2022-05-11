New England Living: Salmon Nicoise recipe from chefs Matt King and Patrick Keefe

New England Living: Cooking Salmon Nicoise With Chefs Matt King And Patrick Keefe

Sponsored by Clarke, PPX Hospitality Brands & Moet Hennessy

BOSTON (CBS) - Legal Sea Foods Chefs Matt King and Patrick Keefe join Host Rachel Holt in the Clarke Sub-Zero and Wolf Showroom and Test Kitchen to cook up a classic salmon niçoise, and offer up tips on how to pick and prepare the perfect piece of fish.

RECIPE: Warm Organic Salmon Niçoise

WINE PAIRING: Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

Organic Salmon Filet

• Season with salt and pepper, cooked skin on

Niçoise Vegetables

• 4oz Fingerling potatoes

• 2oz Niçoise Olives

• 4oz Blistered Cherry tomatoes

• 4oz Haricot Vert

• 1oz Fried Capers

• Cured Egg Yolk for garnish

Chervil Vinaigrette

• 1 Tbsp While Grain Mustard

• 2 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

• 1 Tbsp Shallots Sliced

• 2 Tbsp Chopped Chervil

• 2 Tbsp Chopped Chive

• 1/3 Cup Olive Oil

• Salt and Pepper to Taste