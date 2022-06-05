New England Living: American Wagyu Steak with Chimichurri recipe

New England Living: Wagyu steak with roasted carrots and chimichurri

Sponsored by Clarke, PPX Hospitality Brands & Moët Hennessy

BOSTON - Our New England Living Chef Series is all about steak. Smith & Wollensky's Matt King joins Rachel Holt in the Test Kitchen for a lesson on how to choose the right cut of beef and dives into all things American Wagyu.

RECIPE: American Wagyu Manhattan Cut Steak/Roasted Tri Color Carrots/Chimichurri

WINE PAIRING: Terrazas Reserva Malbec

Manhattan Cut American Wagyu Sirloin

· Season with Salt and Pepper

· Brown on every side over hot grill

· Rest steak for 5-10 minutes

Carrots

· 1 Dz. Baby Tri Color Carrots

· 1 Tbsp Olive oil

· ½ tsp Paprika

· ¼ tsp Cumin

· 1 tsp Agave

· 1 tsp Pistachio

· Salt and Pepper to taste

1. Preheat oven to 425

2. Place carrots on a sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil.

3. Mix the paprika and cumin, rub on the carrots.

4. Roast for approximately 20 minutes, time will vary based on the size of your carrots.

5. Toss with agave, salt and pepper, garnish with chopped pistachio.

Chimichurri

· 1 Tbsp Chopped Garlic

· ½ Cup Minced Shallot

· 1 Tbsp Lime Juice

· 1 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

· ½ Cup Red Wine Vinegar

· ¼ Cup Chopped Oregano

· 1 Cup Chopped Parsley

· 1 Cup Baby Spinach

· Salt and Pepper to taste

1. Mince the Shallots and Chop the garlic

2. Wash and chop the herbs

3. Combine all ingredients except the oil in a blender.

4. Puree adding the oil slowly to emulsify.

5. Season to taste with salt and pepper.