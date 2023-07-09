Watch CBS News
Sports

New England Free Jacks win first Major League Rugby championship

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CHICAGO - The New England Free Jacks are Boston's newest sports champions.

The Free Jacks won their first Major League Rugby championship on Saturday in Chicago. They defeated the San Diego Legion, 25-24.

The Free Jacks clinched the title in a dramatic, come from behind win, scoring the winning tie with just two minutes left in the game.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 5:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.