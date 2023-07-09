New England Free Jacks win first Major League Rugby championship
CHICAGO - The New England Free Jacks are Boston's newest sports champions.
The Free Jacks won their first Major League Rugby championship on Saturday in Chicago. They defeated the San Diego Legion, 25-24.
The Free Jacks clinched the title in a dramatic, come from behind win, scoring the winning tie with just two minutes left in the game.
