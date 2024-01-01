Watch CBS News
New Boston City Council members sworn into office

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Mayor Michelle Wu swore new members of the Boston City Council into office Monday morning during a ceremony at Faneuil Hall.

"Boston City Council is really that first place of government you can turn and pick up the phone, and call your elected official. Especially when it falls on New Year's Day, it's an exciting time," Wu said.  

The council usually selects a new president in January.

Current councilor-at-large Ruthzee Louijeune has said she has enough support to replace outgoing president Ed Flynn.

