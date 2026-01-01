Massachusetts woman killed in hit-and-run while leaving church gathering early New Year's Day

A Massachusetts woman was killed in a hit-and-run while leaving a church gathering just after midnight on New Year's Day.

It happened Thursday on Acushnet Ave. in New Bedford just after New Year's Eve became New Year's Day.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that 33-year-old Nicolassa Ventura Colaj was leaving the church with her family. Quinn said Colaj was crossing the road when she was hit by an SUV and thrown an unknown distance.

The driver of the SUV did not stop after the crash.

Colaj was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead a short time later.

Massachusetts State Police, New Bedford police, and the Bristol County District Attorney's office are investigating the crash.

Police have not yet released any information about the driver of the SUV, or what the vehicle looks like.

No additional details on the crash are currently available.

Located in Bristol County, New Bedford has a population of about 100,000 people. New Bedford is located about 60 miles south of Boston, not far from the Rhode Island border.