Arrest made in New Bedford homicide

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEW BEDFORD - An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide investigation in New Bedford.

Massachusetts State Police said they took 24-year-old Sterling Robinson, of New Bedford, into custody Monday night and charged him with accessory to murder after the fact.

Early Monday morning, police responded to calls of shots fired and found 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes, of New Bedford, dead in a car on Belleville Avenue.

Police believe he was driving himself to the hospital when he died.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 5:21 PM

