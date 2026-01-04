16-year-old charged in New Bedford hit-and-run that killed woman leaving church on New Year's Eve

A 16-year-old is in custody, charged following a deadly New Year's Eve hit-and-run that killed a woman who was leaving a gathering at a church in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that 33-year-old Nicolassa Ventura Colaj was hit and killed early Thursday, just after midnight as New Year's Eve turned into New Year's Day.

Colaj was leaving a church gathering with her family and was crossing Acushnet Ave. when she was hit and killed by an SUV and thrown an unknown distance. The driver did not stop at the scene.

On Saturday, Quinn announced that a 16-year-old Dartmouth driver has been charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene, death resulting.

The teen is excepted to be arraigned on Monday in New Bedford juvenile court.

New Bedford police said in a statement that the SUV was previously identified, located and seized.

"This was a thorough and relentless investigation carried out under extremely difficult circumstances," New Bedford Police Chief Jason Thody said in a statement. "I want to first thank the emergency personnel who responded immediately and provided lifesaving measures, and I appreciate the public's patience and support throughout this process. I also want to commend the detectives, officers, and support staff of the NBPD for their dedication and professionalism. While nothing can undo this tragic loss, we are committed to seeing this investigation through and ensuring Nicolasa's family sees accountability and justice."

Police did not release any additional details about how they located the suspected driver.