Firefighter and 911 dispatcher from Massachusetts save priest's life while on vacation in Bermuda

A firefighter and a 911 dispatcher from Massachusetts helped save a priest's life while they were on vacation recently in Bermuda.

According to the New Bedford Fire Department, firefighter Michael Desouza and an unidentified Waltham dispatcher were at a beach when a 75-year old man was suddenly found floating unconscious in two feet of water.

Priest revived on beach

They pulled him ashore and saw that he wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse. Desouza and the dispatcher performed CPR and, with some help from two surgeons at the scene, the man was revived and was rushed to a hospital.

"He recovered fully and was able to return home," the department said in a statement on social media.

The man's name was not made public, but the New Bedford Fire Department said he is a Catholic priest from Halifax, Nova Scotia, who was on vacation with his family. They were celebrating his 50th anniversary of being ordained as a priest.

"Service above self"

Desouza, who is assigned to Ladder Company 3, was recognized by his fire department for his life-saving measures.

"FF Desouza exemplifies what the New Bedford Fire Department's slogan "Service Above Self" means. His lifesaving actions illustrate that the knowledge and skills learned as a firefighter can be called upon to save a life no matter where in the world you might be," the fire department said in their statement.

The department's Facebook post was filled with compliments for Desouza.

"I would say that saving a life was the best part of your vacation, FF Michael Desouza! Well done!" one commenter wrote.

"Talk about divine intervention. That's a beautiful story. Good job!," wrote another.