New action plan for Franklin Park looks to update play areas, make greenspace safer

BOSTON -- Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Tuesday a new action plan for the future of Franklin Park. The goal is to make the park more accessible with dedicated spaces for cultural and recreational opportunities.

The $23 million capital investment would restore abandoned bear dens at Franklin Park for new uses, add a new stage to the overlook area, upgrade play areas with athletics fields and rehabilitate the general landscape.

Wu's plan also includes making the park safer.

"Community safety is very much connected to the opportunities for open space and public parks. We know these opportunities include the to contract and close the racial help gap as well as local businesses that border Franklin Park can provide employment and skills training for young people, stabilized housing for homeowners and renters, and nurture a greater deeper sense of community," Wu said.

The full plan is available here.

The city is welcoming public comment through February.