Netflix releases "The Trials of Karen Read" trailer

Netflix has released its first trailer for "The Trials of Karen Read," a documentary about — well, the trials of Karen Read.

The documentary has been in production for several years, and will be released on Nov. 23.

In the trailer, it is revealed that the production crew interviewed several high-profile witnesses who have either rarely or never spoken publicly.

The trailer starts with the voice of Jen McCabe, a Canton mother of four who was out with Karen Read and John O'Keefe the night O'Keefe died. In her defense at trial, Karen Read's team painted McCabe as the mastermind of a coverup and conspiracy to frame Karen Read.

The trailer contains interviews with two of O'Keefe's closest relatives: his brother Paul, who spoke to WBZ in 2024, and Kayleigh Furbush, O'Keefe's niece who he helped raise after her parents died.

The trailer also features news reports from WBZ's David Wade and Lisa Hughes.

Also in the trailer are two prominent expert witnesses from the prosecution's cases: Jud Welcher, an accident reconstructionist who was mocked by the "Free Karen Read" movement for his so-called 'blue paint' experiment, and Ian Whiffin, a digital expert who testified that Jen McCabe did not Google "hos long to die in cold" at 2:27 AM, a key part of Read's defense.

Netflix describes the documentary as, "An accident, a deadly fight or an elaborate cover-up? This true-crime series digs into the murder trials of Karen Read that sparked viral conspiracies."