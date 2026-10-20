WBZ's Lisa Hughes and David Wade to be inducted into New England Emmy's Silver Circle

The New England chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is honoring longtime WBZ-TV News anchors Lisa Hughes and David Wade with a prestigious award.

The pair will be inducted into the 2026 Silver Circle later this year along with other leaders in the television industry.

The Silver Circle "celebrates television professionals with 25 or more years of distinguished service whose work, leadership, and mentorship have made a meaningful and lasting impact."

"The Boston/New England Chapter has inducted more than 180 television professionals into the Gold and Silver Circle, recognizing individuals whose achievements have advanced the art and science of television, strengthened their communities, and inspired those pursuing careers in the industry," the chapter said.

It's the first time in a decade that two members of the same team have been honored at the same time - the last were Boston Celtics broadcasters Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn.

Hughes joined WBZ in 2000 and Wade has been reporting in Boston since 1998. Together the award-winning journalists anchor the WBZ-TV News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

This year's honorees will be formally inducted on Dec. 10 at a ceremony in Quincy.