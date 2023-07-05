NBA testing out new flopping penalty during summer league games

BOSTON -- The NBA began cracking down on flopping more than a decade ago, but the league is now testing out a tweak to the system to try to prevent players from deceiving referees.

Under the rule being used on a provisional basis during summer leagues, a flopping penalty will lead to the opponent getting one free throw and possession of the ball. Additionally, officials don't need to stop play in order to assess a flopping violation.

The proposed In-Game Flopping Penalty will be in effect on a provisional basis for all 2023 NBA summer leagues. pic.twitter.com/eqdJ5gHr7d — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 4, 2023

The new rule is an attempt to resurface the league's efforts to dissuade flopping. The league first instituted punishment in the forms of fines in 2012, though this marks the first in-game penalty for a flopping violation.

According to Shams Charnia, the NBA Board of Governors will vote on the in-game flopping penalty and the addition of a second coach's challenge (if the first is successful) on July 11.