Where to find National Ice Cream Day deals and free scoops in Massachusetts

Sunday, July 19 is National Ice Cream Day. From national chains to local ice cream stands in Massachusetts, there are free scoops and other deals to be found this weekend.

Below is a list of offers available to ice cream lovers in the Boston area. If you're looking to support a small business, check out this list from a few years back of WBZ viewers' favorite ice cream shops.

Friendly's National Ice Cream Day offer

Friendly's is giving a free cone or dish of ice cream to all diners on Sunday, no purchase required.

Stop & Shop free ice cream

Stop & Shop is giving a free 1.5 quart container of its store brand ice cream to customers who check in at in-store kiosks from July 17 to July 23.

There are 15 flavors to choose from, including vanilla, cookies & cream, moose tracks, chocolate, mint chocolate chip, coffee, chocolate chip and Neapolitan.

Dairy Queen free Dilly Bar

Dairy Queen is offering a free Dilly Bar with any app order of $1 or more through July 19.

Wendy's $1 Frosty

Wendy's rewards members can get a chocolate or vanilla Frosty for $1 in the app on July 19.

Daddy's Dairy free soft serve

Daddy's Dairy, which has locations in Randolph, Stoughton, Brockton, Braintree and Norwood, is giving away a free kiddie cone or cup of vanilla, chocolate or twist soft serve between noon and 3 p.m. on July 19.

Duck Donuts ice cream and milkshakes deal

Duck Donuts in Walpole will have a buy one, get one free deal on ice cream and milkshakes on July 18 and July 19.

Bliss Dairy free ice cream

Bliss Dairy in Attleboro will have small ice creams for $1 between noon and 4 p.m., along with live music, lawn games, face painting and balloon animals.

Pizzi Farm National Ice Cream Day marathon

Pizzi Farm in Waltham is holding a 24-hour National Ice Cream Day marathon from 11 a.m. on Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be specials, raffles, new flavors and freebies during the celebration.

New City Microcreamery National Ice Cream Day

New City Microcreamery says it will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day on Sunday with special treats and promotions, live music and entertainment at its locations in Hudson, Sudbury, Cambridge, Arlington, Chestnut Hill and Bolton.

Petco free doggy ice cream

Petco is making sure our furry friends don't feel left out. They're giving away free Ben & Jerry's doggy ice cream cups on Sunday.