Police investigating robberies of Mass, NH donut shops on National Donut Day

WINDHAM, N.H. - Police are investigating robberies of donut shops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire that occurred on "National Donut Day."

Windham, New Hampshire police said in a statement they became aware of "multiple robberies" early Friday morning at donut chain restaurants along the Mammoth Road corridor. Responding officers tried to stop a red Toyota Camry that matched a suspect vehicle description, but it sped away, police said.

While looking for the car, police were told about an unarmed robbery at the Honey Dew Donuts in Windham committed by a man matching the description of a suspect in the earlier robberies.

Employees reported that a white man wearing a surgical mask approached the drive-thru window on foot.

"When the window was opened by a worker, the suspect grabbed the tip jar and a short struggle ensued for control of the jar," police said. "The suspect was able to take the jar and fled the area in the red Toyota Camry."

Donut chains and many local shops offer deals and specials on National Donut Day. Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call police at (603) 434-5577.