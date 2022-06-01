Watch CBS News
Local News

National Donut Day 2022: Where to find deals and specials on Friday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Need an excuse to treat yourself at the end of the week? National Donut Day 2022 is Friday, June 3, and it's the perfect opportunity to support your favorite donut shop. 

Below are some of the offers and specials to take advantage of on Friday.

Blackbird: Selling special National Donut Day 6-packs online

Donut King (Weymouth): Selling special Oreo Twist and Creme Brulee donuts on Friday only 

Dunkin: Free donut with beverage purchase

Krispy Kreme: Free donut, and $1 glazed dozen with purchase of any dozen or 16-count minis

If you've seen any deals being offered Friday at your local donut shop, let us know by emailing newstips@wbztv.com

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 12:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.