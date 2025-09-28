National Coffee Day deals and free drinks on offer in the Boston area
National Coffee Day is Monday, Sept. 29, and there's no need to pay full price for your morning cup. Dunkin' and other coffee retailers around Boston are offering free drinks and more deals to celebrate.
Below is a list of coffee chains that have announced a National Coffee Day promotion. Keep in mind that some offers may require a purchase, or are exclusive to rewards members only.
Aroma Joe's free coffee
Get a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee
Circle K National Coffee Day offer
Use the Circle K app to get a free medium hot or iced coffee
Cumberland Farms free coffee
SmartRewards members can get a free hot or iced coffee, any size
Day Shift in Boston
Day Shift, part of the Lineup food hall, will have a free coffee cart for anyone who brings their own mug from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 115 Federal St.
Duck Donuts National Coffee Day
Duck Donuts in Walpole is offering a free espresso icing donut or a free hot coffee
Dunkin' National Coffee Day deal
Free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase through the Dunkin' app
Honey Dew coffee deal
Any size hot or iced coffee for $2 through the Honey Dew app
Rita's Ice deal
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in Walpole is offering a $1.99 small cold brew frozen coffee for all app users
Smoothie King "Stars for Smoothies"
Smoothie King is giving a free 20-ounce coffee high protein almond mocha or a pumpkin coffee high protein smoothie to anyone who shows their reward stars from Starbucks or other coffee retailers.
Starbucks National Coffee Day
Starbucks itself is not advertising any National Coffee Day deals. But Grubhub+ members can get $7 off a Starbucks order of $20 or more on Monday.