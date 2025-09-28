National Coffee Day deals and free drinks on offer in the Boston area

Customers shocked as more than a dozen Starbucks locations are set to close in Massachusetts

National Coffee Day is Monday, Sept. 29, and there's no need to pay full price for your morning cup. Dunkin' and other coffee retailers around Boston are offering free drinks and more deals to celebrate.

Below is a list of coffee chains that have announced a National Coffee Day promotion. Keep in mind that some offers may require a purchase, or are exclusive to rewards members only.

Aroma Joe's free coffee

Get a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee

Circle K National Coffee Day offer

Use the Circle K app to get a free medium hot or iced coffee

Cumberland Farms free coffee

SmartRewards members can get a free hot or iced coffee, any size

Day Shift in Boston

Day Shift, part of the Lineup food hall, will have a free coffee cart for anyone who brings their own mug from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 115 Federal St.

Duck Donuts National Coffee Day

Duck Donuts in Walpole is offering a free espresso icing donut or a free hot coffee

Dunkin' National Coffee Day deal

Free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase through the Dunkin' app

Honey Dew coffee deal

Any size hot or iced coffee for $2 through the Honey Dew app

Rita's Ice deal

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in Walpole is offering a $1.99 small cold brew frozen coffee for all app users

Smoothie King "Stars for Smoothies"

Smoothie King is giving a free 20-ounce coffee high protein almond mocha or a pumpkin coffee high protein smoothie to anyone who shows their reward stars from Starbucks or other coffee retailers.

Starbucks National Coffee Day

Starbucks itself is not advertising any National Coffee Day deals. But Grubhub+ members can get $7 off a Starbucks order of $20 or more on Monday.