Boston donut shop has had customers coming back for fresh donuts and coffee for 40 years

Anna's Donuts in West Roxbury a mainstay in neighborhood for 40 years

A donut shop in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood has been serving up freshly-made donuts and coffee for decades.

At Anna's Hand Cut Donuts, you're immediately greeted with the smell of hot coffee and donuts still hot from the fryer. Owner Kosta Keskinidis has been part of the community for the last 40 years.

"Everybody knows me," said Keskinidis.

"You can come in here and get a donut, a fresh donut, freshly made donut with the best ingredients and a nice hot cup of, you know, real coffee," a customer told WBZ-TV.

"We've been coming here for over 60 years and we're still coming here," said a customer at Anna's Donuts.

Keskinidis got his start in the donut-making business decades ago when he worked for Dunkin.

"I started when I came to the United States, I worked for somebody, he teach me for a year and then I started working for Dunkin Donuts and then I have the opportunity to buy this place," said Keskinidis.

"The secret is love"

What sets Keskinidis apart from the rest if that he gets up at 2 a.m. every morning to make his confections by hand. He even put WBZ-TV's Jordyn Jagolinzer to the test to help him make jelly donuts.

When asked what his secret is, Keskinidis said, "The secret is love. I work with love."

"West Roxbury is very fortunate to have this establishment," said a customer at Anna's.

Earlier this month, Anna's Donuts got a certificate from Boston for being an age and dementia-friendly business.