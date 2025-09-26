Starbucks is closing over a dozen store locations in Massachusetts. Here's the list.

Multiple Starbucks locations in Massachusetts are set to close after the CEO of the coffee chain said it would be closing underperforming stores nationwide.

"Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations," CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement. "This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers."

Starbucks said it will try to transfer affected employees to nearby locations or offer severance packages.

"Golden Teapot" Starbucks closing

Among those that will be closing in the Boston area: The Starbucks that sits under the famous Golden Teapot near Boston's Government Center.

"We've made the incredibly difficult decision to close this Starbucks location by the end of the week," a sign on the door read. "We hope you'll visit us at a nearby Starbucks where we'd be honored to continue sharing moments with you."

Starbucks has not published an official list of stores that are closing. But customers have seen signs at locations that are shuttering, and operating hours posted on the Starbucks website shows that some stores will not be open after Saturday.

Starbucks closing list

Other Starbucks that appear to be closing include:

540 Commonwealth Ave (Kenmore Square), Boston

1660-1670 Soldiers Field Road, Boston

192 Tremont St., Boston

30 Rowes Wharf, Boston

11 West Broadway St., South Boston

1948 Beacon St. (Cleveland Circle) Brighton

850 River St., Hyde Park

874 Commonwealth Ave, Brookline

1 JFK St. (Harvard Square), Cambridge

1662 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

11 First St., Cambridge

661 Boston Post Road East, Marlboro

177 College Ave., Medford

333 Worcester St., Natick

474 Woodward St., (Waban) Newton

260 Elm St. (Davis Square), Somerville

68 Central St., Wellesley