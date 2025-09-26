Watch CBS News
Starbucks is closing over a dozen store locations in Massachusetts. Here's the list.

Neal Riley
Multiple Starbucks locations in Massachusetts are set to close after the CEO of the coffee chain said it would be closing underperforming stores nationwide.

"Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations," CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement. "This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers."

Starbucks said it will try to transfer affected employees to nearby locations or offer severance packages.

"Golden Teapot" Starbucks closing

Among those that will be closing in the Boston area: The Starbucks that sits under the famous Golden Teapot near Boston's Government Center.

"We've made the incredibly difficult decision to close this Starbucks location by the end of the week," a sign on the door read. "We hope you'll visit us at a nearby Starbucks where we'd be honored to continue sharing moments with you."

Starbucks has not published an official list of stores that are closing. But customers have seen signs at locations that are shuttering, and operating hours posted on the Starbucks website shows that some stores will not be open after Saturday. 

Starbucks closing list

Other Starbucks that appear to be closing include:

540 Commonwealth Ave (Kenmore Square), Boston
1660-1670 Soldiers Field Road, Boston
192 Tremont St., Boston
30 Rowes Wharf, Boston
11 West Broadway St., South Boston
1948 Beacon St. (Cleveland Circle) Brighton
850 River St., Hyde Park
874 Commonwealth Ave, Brookline
1 JFK St. (Harvard Square), Cambridge
1662 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
11 First St., Cambridge
661 Boston Post Road East, Marlboro
177 College Ave., Medford
333 Worcester St., Natick
474 Woodward St., (Waban) Newton
260 Elm St. (Davis Square), Somerville
68 Central St., Wellesley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

