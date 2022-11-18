"Pure happiness": Families celebrate National Adoption Day

BROCKTON - There's probably nothing more important than for a child to have a safe and loving place to call home. Friday was National Adoption Day.

Children and families came together at the courthouse in Brockton for the official adoption ceremony. With the stroke of a pen, precious little Lyra Caroline Joyce just signed the most important document of her young life. Her new mom Lauren Joyce couldn't be more thrilled. "It's just pure happiness," Joyce said.

Joyce had already adopted two other children; 6-year-old Jordan and 12-year-old Kayleah who were both on hand to welcome their new baby sister into the family. Kayleah is actually the biological sister of 19-month-old Lyra. "I hope she does cheerleading because I did cheer and if she does I will be able to do her hairstyles for her," Kayleah said.

The day was filled with music, food and gifts. First Lady Lauren Baker says families come in many shapes and backgrounds. "In many ways I think the family that you choose are even more special than the ones you are born with. And today we are celebrating families," Lauren Baker said.

More than 100 children throughout the state were adopted Friday.

Joyce, who happens to be both a social worker and lawyer, says the need is so great out there that anyone who is thinking about adopting know that they are changing lives. "There are kids sleeping in DCF offices. I think that at end of the day they are kids and they love sports, ice cream and art and love to be loved," Joyce said. "Anyone who has it in their heart to do it, don't let fear dictate you but go forward with the process."

This is the state's 20th National Adoption Day celebration and these precious kids have now found their forever and permanent homes.