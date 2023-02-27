Newton ice cream shop rewards 11-year-old boy for helping elderly residents

NEWTON - A sixth grader in Newton has been rewarded for his inspirational good deeds.

Earlier this month, Newton Police encouraged the community to "make a senior your sweetheart" for the week of Valentine's Day. The idea was to start acts of kindness toward elderly neighbors.

Eleven-year-old Nate Sorrell went above and beyond. He has a friend in her 90s who's afraid to go out shopping to Trader Joe's because they don't have a delivery service. So, he started going grocery shopping for her and that quickly expanded.

"I delivered Trader Joe's to the elderly and people with COVID," he told WBZ-TV. That caught the attention of the town.

On Sunday, Joe Prestejohn, the owner of Cabot's Ice Cream in Newton, packed a special order for Sorrell and his family.

"To see that in a young kid nowadays is awesome and we just wanted to make sure he's rewarded for it," he told WBZ.

A police cruiser delivered the free ice cream to Sorrell and he also got a visit from Leo the police dog. There was also a note from Prestejohn.

"Thank you for being such a great example to so many others in our community," Sorrel said, reading aloud from the note.

"What goes around, comes around," Prestejohn said. "If you see something that needs to be done and you can help somebody, go do it."