Rescue mission underway to bring Suni Williams, astronaut from Massachusetts, back to Earth

After months of setbacks, people were holding their breath Friday night hoping the NASA SpaceX 10 rocket would take off.

Carrying four crew members, the capsule is currently en route to the International Space Station (ISS) where it is expected to dock Saturday night. This launch was scheduled to happen on Wednesday but was scrubbed just minutes before takeoff due to a ground system issue.

But it's who this spaceship is set to bring home that is making headlines around the world.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Needham native Suni Williams are scheduled to make their return to Earth next week.

The pair originally set out on an eight-day mission last June, but the Boeing Starliner had so many problems NASA deemed it unsafe to carry anyone back to Earth. Wilmore and Williams began what would ultimately be a more than nine-month stay aboard the ISS.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore (R) and Suni Williams at Kennedy Space Center on June 5, 2024. MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images

"I think all of that uncertainty, I think is probably the most difficult part," Williams said of the impact on her family during an interview earlier this week. "It's been a roller coaster for them, probably a little bit more so than for us. We are here. We have a mission. We are just doing what we do every day. Every day is interesting and it's a lot of fun."

During her work on the ISS, Williams completed a record-breaking spacewalk. She now holds the record for the most time in the space vacuum by a woman.

Friends remained in contact

For those close to Williams, they've done their best to check in on her during this nine-month mission. Ronnie Harris is a lifelong friend and met Williams when they were freshman at the Naval Academy in 1983.

"For her, if something is not difficult, she is probably bored and is like, 'Ahh, I don't know about this,'" said Harris. "We have been keeping up with what she has going on with stem cell research and goofing off in the space station with all her pals. It's been fun and really neat to be able to communicate with her and make sure she's OK."

Williams and Wilmore could be back on Earth by Wednesday.