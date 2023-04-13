Watch CBS News
Local News

New Hampshire becomes first state to distribute Narcan emergency kits in public places

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

New Hampshire becomes first state to distribute Narcan emergency kits in public places
New Hampshire becomes first state to distribute Narcan emergency kits in public places 01:58

BOSTON - New Hampshire became the first state in the nation to take a coordinated effort to distribute hundreds of Narcan filled boxes to every county in the state.

The NaloxBox is filled with necessary tools needed to assist someone who is experiencing symptoms of an overdose with the goal of keeping them alive. They look similar to AED boxes in many businesses and community centers.

New Hampshire has committed to purchase 700 NaloxBoxes to start. The goal is to make lifesaving medicine more accessible.

NaloxBox Narcan
NaloxBox, opioid rescue kit CBS Boston

"In New Hampshire we have been increasing public access to that medication in a lot of different ways for quite some time," said New Hampshire Opioid Response Director Jennifer Sabin. "It is something that happens to people like us in our own communities in real time. It is happening here. What we want to encourage folks to take part in is being part of the solution."

Brooke Lawrence is with the RI Medical Reserve Corp and helped create the NaloxBox as part of the nonprofit.

"What we wanted to do was make Narcan more available in a time and place of need," said Lawrence. "Any place where there is a box hanging up has the potential to save lives."

Businesses can reach out to the Dept of Health and Human Services to apply for a free NaloxBox.  

Brandon Truitt
Truitt-2022.jpg

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.