NAACP national convention coming to Boston as city hopes to 'reintroduce ourselves'

BOSTON - The NAACP's national convention is coming to Boston next week.

Tanisha Sullivan, the president of the Boston chapter, hopes the city can break the perception that it's among the most racist cities in America.

"The last time the convention was in Boston was 1982. And you know, as a, count the generations, fourth generation Bostonian I can truly say, you know, we are not the Boston of the 1980s. Thank goodness, we have made some progress, especially when it comes to race relations in the city. But we still have a lot of work to do," Sullivan told WBZ-TV's Jon Keller.

"It is my hope that this convention will serve as an opportunity for us to reintroduce ourselves. I think we have to be honest about our perception nationally and locally sometimes that we are among this country's most racist cities. I don't think we should run away from that. I think that we should acknowledge it and use this as an opportunity to say to folks, look, that may be where we've been, but this is where we're trying to go."

Tanisha Sullivan, the president of the Boston chapter of the NAACP. CBS Boston

The convention starts Wednesday, July 26 and runs through Tuesday, August 1. For more information, click here.