MSPCA hosts first pay-what-you-can adoptathon

BOSTON - With a national dog population crisis, the MSPCA is hosting its first pay-what-you-can adoptathon.

Lavender Haze, who came to the MSPCA from Vermont following catastrophic flooding, is available for adoption. MSPCA-Angell

The event takes place at all four MSPCA-Angell adoption centers in Boston, Methuen, Salem and Centerville from August 7-13.

Grits is a 4-month old Labrador Retriever mix eligible for adoption. MSPCA-Angell

"We've been around for more than 150 years, so there isn't much we haven't tried," said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley. "But these are unprecedented times with a threat to dogs that we haven't seen and one that isn't slowing down, so we need to pull out all the stops."

Ellie is a 7-year-old Redbone Coonhound mix that is available for adoption. MSPCA-Angell

The event will focus on hard-to-place dogs, such as large breeds, senior dogs and those with medical conditions. Those interested in adopting an animal can visit the MSPCA's website.