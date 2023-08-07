MSPCA hosts first pay-what-you-can adoptathon
BOSTON - With a national dog population crisis, the MSPCA is hosting its first pay-what-you-can adoptathon.
The event takes place at all four MSPCA-Angell adoption centers in Boston, Methuen, Salem and Centerville from August 7-13.
"We've been around for more than 150 years, so there isn't much we haven't tried," said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley. "But these are unprecedented times with a threat to dogs that we haven't seen and one that isn't slowing down, so we need to pull out all the stops."
The event will focus on hard-to-place dogs, such as large breeds, senior dogs and those with medical conditions. Those interested in adopting an animal can visit the MSPCA's website.
