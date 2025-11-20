Dozens of dogs seized in animal cruelty cases in Massachusetts now up for adoption, MSPCA says

Dozens of dogs that were surrendered during animal cruelty investigations in Massachusetts are now up for adoption through the MSPCA.

The MSPCA-Angell said 149 animals were saved as part of two recent cases. As a result, dogs, cats, chickens, turkeys, geese, quails, ducks, a guinea hen, ferrets, rabbits, and goats are available for adoption.

Massachusetts animal cruelty cases

In the first case, law enforcement seized 24 dogs and two cats from a property in Winchendon. Seven puppies were also later born in foster care.

Another group of 116 animals was removed from a Plympton home in September that was largely farm birds.

"In both cases, we had probable cause to believe that animal cruelty laws were being violated," said Chris Schindler, director of the MSPCA-Angell's Law Enforcement Department. "When we arrived, we saw that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions. Some did not have adequate access to food and water."

Schindler said that in recent months, there has been a has been a large amount of animals seized in various cases. In total, MSPCA-Angell has seized 245 animals in the last three months. That includes 40 dogs, which had led to less space in kennels.

"We really need adopters to come out and give any of the animals in our care — but especially dogs — a happy home to ensure that we'll be able to say yes the next time that an animal needs help," Schindler said.

"Pay-what-you-can" adoption event

In order to help speed up the process of finding news homes for the dogs, MSPCA-Angell is holding an emergency adoption event across its four shelters.

"We know that times are tough for many people, and adoption fees can be a barrier, so we're asking people to give what they can," Schindler said.

The events are taking place at the following times:

Boston Adoption Center: Tuesday through Sunday, 12-3 p.m.

Northeast Animal Shelter: Daily, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Nevins Farm: Tuesday through Sunday, 12-4:30 p.m.

Cape Cod Adoption Center: Tuesday through Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

For information about the other farm animals, people can make an appointment on the MSPCA website.