MSPCA at Nevins Farm waiving adoption fees for pigs Saturday and Sunday

METHUEN - The MSPCA at Nevins Farm is holding event this weekend to help several pigs in their care find their forever home.

Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, the MSPCA will waive adoption fees for anyone looking to take a pig home. Typically, pig adoptions can cost up to $400.

The MSPCA said seven pigs were surrendered to them from a home in Plainfield, where the owner had more animals than they were able to care for.

"Because of their previous situation, the pigs are a little shy but we've been working to socialize them over the last few weeks," said Rachel Navarro, the equine and farm animal assistant manager at Nevins Farm.

The MSPCA said pigs are smart, inquisitive and friendly and can make great companions.

Anyone looking to adopt a pig is asked to register.