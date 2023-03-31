MSPCA waiving fees for goat "adoptathon" this weekend

METHUEN — There's no kidding around here! The MSCPA at Nevins Farm is hosting a fee-less goat adoption event on April 1 and April 2.

Typical goat adoptions range from $150 to $250 according to the MSCPA, but with an abundance of goats on the property, the organization is hoping to match 47 goats with their forever homes during this weekend's fee-waived adoptathon.

Last winter, the organization rescued almost 100 goats, many of whom were pregnant when they were rescued, according to Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs. Once the kids were born, the organization was left with over 100 goats to take care of.

"Prior to that, we generally never had more than a couple with us, and they were always adopted quickly," Keiley said in a statement. "We've never had a fee-waived adoptathon for goats, but they've been successful finding homes for small animals in the past, so we're employing the same method here in order to get these goats into new loving homes as soon as we can."

This is Cowabunga, one of the many goats looking for a forever home at the MSPCA-Angell's fee-waived goat adoptahon this weekend. MSPCA-Angell

The organization recommends that the goats be placed in a closed herd when adopted, but says prior experience with the farm animals isn't required for their adoption, just a willingness to learn.

"While they can't be housed with other ruminants, this is a great opportunity for people that are newer to farm animals or just recently became able to adopt," said Rachel Navarro, assistant manager of equine and farm animals at Nevins Farm.

The goats vary in age and breed, and staff will be on-site throughout the adoptathon to help match homes to goat.

Patriot the goat is one of the many up for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell's adoptathon this weekend. MSPCA-Angell

Anyone interested in taking part in the event is encouraged to register in advance. More information and registration can be found on the MSCPA's website.