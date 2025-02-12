Survey asks former Massachusetts residents who moved to Florida or New Hampshire why they left

BOSTON - Why do people move out of Massachusetts? A new survey from a pro-business group posed that question to residents who recently left Massachusetts for two states in particular.

The Mass Opportunity Alliance surveyed nearly 500 former Massachusetts residents who are now living in Florida or New Hampshire, which are two of the most popular relocation spots for Bay Staters, according to U.S. Census data. Sixty-five percent of respondents were in New Hampshire and the rest were now living in Florida.

Massachusetts ranked in the top five "most moved from states" for 2024, a survey from moving truck company United Van Lines found.

Reasons for leaving Massachusetts

More than two-thirds of respondents cited Massachusetts' high cost of living as a reason for leaving the state. The survey said cost of living includes things like housing, taxes and grocery prices.

Just under half said "dissatisfaction with state policies or governance" caused them to leave. Of that group, 70% said tax policy influences their decision to move away from Massachusetts.

The report from the Mass Opportunity Alliance says the exodus from Massachusetts has accelerated since the state's millionaire's tax went into effect in 2023. The 4% surtax on those earning $1 million or more annually is being used to pay for public services like transportation upgrades, free community college and free school meals.

Housing costs

"A lot of my paycheck is living here in Boston," said Jessica Uminksy. "Rent itself but also electricity and other utilities as well. I have always been in this area, so for me I am kind of stuck here in a way because my family is here. But maybe being a snowbird wouldn't be a bad idea."

"It's definitely really high," said Boston resident Eve Kind. "I think it's hard to do a lot of things. I just remember when I was younger, I don't think it was like this. Things are definitely different cost-wise."

Phineas Baxandall works with the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center. The think tank has been around for more than 30 years and analyzes the state's budget and economic trends. Baxandall said there are policies that help people in the middle to upper class.

He cited the state's low-income tax credit and lack of reliance on the sales tax, something other states lean heavily on. It's affordable housing, or frankly more housing, that Baxandall said is one of the leading issues the state is facing in its fight for retention.

"We tend to lose a bit of population to lower costs states every year," said Baxandall.

"We don't have housing production the way places like, you know, every city and town has their own restrictions, which make it kind of hard to build. This is something that the state has been trying to loosen up especially around the MBTA areas."

Baxandall referenced the state's MBTA Communities Law with pushback from some communities. Baxandall said the state had a slight net gain in population last year thanks largely to international migration to Massachusetts.

Happier in other states?

Those surveyed indicated they were happy with their decision to move to Florida or New Hampshire. Fifty-nine percent said their quality of life in their new state was "much better" than Massachusetts, and 24.7% said it was "somewhat better." Only 16% said their quality of life was now about the same or worse.

Mass Opportunity Alliance is made up of the Massachusetts High Technology Council, the Pioneer Institute and the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership. The organization aims to "defend and strengthen the Massachusetts business climate."

Alliance Co-founder Christopher Anderson said the state is "bleeding talent"

"This isn't just a trend-it's a crisis," Anderson said in a statement. "If policymakers don't take urgent action to make Massachusetts a more affordable and business-friendly state, we risk losing even more of our workforce, innovation, and economic strength."