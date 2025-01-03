Massachusetts ranked in Top 5 "most moved from states" for 2024, survey finds

What to do about affordable housing in Massachusetts

What to do about affordable housing in Massachusetts

What to do about affordable housing in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Another year has gone by that saw more people leaving Massachusetts than coming in, according to a moving truck company's survey.

United Van Lines has Massachusetts ranked No. 5 on its list of the "most moved from states in 2024." Last year, Massachusetts was ranked seventh. New Jersey topped the list for a seventh-straight year.

"California, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and New Jersey have been included in the top outbound states over the past five years," the company said in a statement.

United Van Lines customers in Massachusetts said they used the company for outbound moves about 58% of the time, compared to 42% for inbound moves.

Why do people leave Massachusetts?

According to the survey, a plurality of 24.5% left Massachusetts for a job opportunity in another state. Twenty-four percent moved out for family reasons, and 18% decided to spend their retirement elsewhere.

Of those leaving Massachusetts, 34% are 65 and older, while 19% were 34 years old and younger.

One particular location in Massachusetts was among the most "moved from" metropolitan areas in the country. The percentage of inbound moves in the New Bedford-Fall River area was 33% compared to 67% for outbound moves, the study found.

What states did people move to in 2024?

Affordability is becoming the driving force behind moves, United Van Lines said, though only 4% of those leaving Massachusetts cited cost as the primary reason.

West Virginia was the state with the highest percentage of inbound moves among states that had at least 250 customers use United Van Lines, the company said. Rounding out the top five were Delaware, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and North Carolina.

Rhode Island was seventh on the list for inbound moves. Vermont actually had highest percentage of inbound moves, but fewer than 250 families used the company so it was not eligible to appear in the ranking, United Van Lines said.