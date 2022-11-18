Upcoming movie shoot on Tobin Bridge, I-93 could cause slowdowns

BOSTON - A movie shoot planned for I-93 and the Tobin Bridge on Sunday could cause slowdowns, MassDOT is warning.

Filming for the movie will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will not require any lane closures.

"Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a mounted camera and picture cars with the flow of traffic on I-93 between exits 16A & 21 and between Boston and Chelsea on the Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge," MassDOT said. "This scheduled event is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency."

The agency said it did not have any information to share about the movie or who is starring in it.