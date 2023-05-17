Snow in the forecast for Mount Washington

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - A steep temperature drop is in the forecast, and nowhere will it be felt as harshly as atop New England's highest peak. Snow is back on the menu for Mount Washington.

"The calendar might read mid-May but the White Mountains will feel more like late March Weds into Thurs morning," the Mount Washington Observatory says.

According to the summit forecast, 3 inches of snow or more is possible above 4,000 feet before tapering Wednesday night. A wind chill advisory is in effect until Thursday morning, as temperatures could feel like 15 degrees below zero.

The observatory warns that the new snow on top of old seasonal snow, combined with freezing runoff from melting, will create slippery trail conditions in the White Mountains region and hikers will need their spikes.

"Those venturing to the 4000 Footers midweek should pack like you would for a late March hike," the observatory says.

In southern New England, temperatures will fall close to freezing on Thursday morning.