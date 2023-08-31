First snowflakes of the season observed on Mount Washington

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - Say it ain't snow.

Most of New England is anticipating a summer-like Labor Day weekend, but the first sign of winter arrived Thursday morning atop Mount Washington.

"This morning, the summit is seeing temperatures dip below freezing for the first time since early June and we have also observed the first glaze ice & snowflakes of the 2023/24 season," the Mount Washington Observatory posted to social media.

This morning, the summit is seeing temperatures dip below freezing for the first time since early June and we have also... Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Thursday, August 31, 2023

The snow and ice is only present above 6,000 feet and should melt quickly, meteorologists said. Anyone hiking the region's tallest peak Thursday should dress like they would for a fall hike.

"Adding to the chill will be elevated winds, making it feel well below freezing on exposed skin and leading to prime conditions for hypothermia if not adequately covered or prepared," the summit forecast says.

Temperatures are expected to go back up to the 50s on the summit for Friday.