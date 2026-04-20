Injured Massachusetts teen thanks rescuers who "saved our lives" at top of Mount Washington

Two Plymouth, Massachusetts teens were saved from the summit of Mount Washington after a leg injury stranded them.

Khang Nguyen,17, said he and his friend, 18-year-old Vaughn Webb, thought they were well prepared for their hike on Saturday. They brought trekking poles, layers, microspikes for their boots and more.

But halfway up the trail, Nguyen feared the worst when his leg began to hurt.

"It was just incredibly painful to lift up my right leg," he explained. "I told [Vaughn] to leave me behind so I could go on my own pace and for him to reach the summit to get help at first."

The pair managed to reach the top of the mountain but had to seek shelter next to a building as wind gusts increased, and the air temperature reached 38 degrees. Nguyen said they also ran out of food and water. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received the 911 call around 7:30 p.m. and quickly alerted a State Park employee who began to search for the two teens.

"Conservation Officers then began responding in four-wheel-drive pickup trucks to try and get to the summit and back ahead of incoming snow," the game department said in a statement.

After around 30 minutes of reaching both Webb and Nguyen were found. They were taken inside a building and Nguyen was being treated for his injury.

"The worker that was up there, [said] that they came in record time, and we appreciate their help a lot. It saved our lives potentially," Nguyen explained.

The pair was successfully taken off the mountain by 10 p.m. The two teens are now safely back in Massachusetts and are incredibly grateful to their rescuers.