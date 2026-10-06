First snow of the season recorded on Mount Washington as winds gust to 110 mph

In a sign of things to come for the rest of New England, the summit of Mount Washington saw its first measurable snow of the season on Monday. And the picture painted by the Mount Washington Observatory hardly sounds like a winter wonderland.

"The snow was accompanied by thick rime ice, subzero wind chills, and a peak wind gust of 110 mph!" the New Hampshire-based observatory said in a social media post.

Rime ice is a common phenomenon on New England's highest peak throughout the winter season. It forms when the summit is encased by clouds or fog and temperatures are below freezing. Supercooled water droplets start to accumulate on surfaces, and a strong wind can create interesting formations, like a "frozen tornado" on the summit last year.

The Mount Washington Auto Road also shared photos of snow-covered pavement. The road is only open for cars up to 4,200 feet of the 6,228-foot peak.

A wind chill advisory is in effect on Mount Washington through 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Despite the added sunshine and rising temperatures, daytime temperatures will remain below normal overall," the higher summit forecast reads. "Winds will be gradually decreasing through the day, but hurricane-force gusts are expected to remain."

It will warm up to 40 degrees on Wednesday, with a chance of rain. But meteorologists warn that hikers may encounter slippery trails until the snow and ice melts completely.

Last year, the summit saw its first snow of the season on Oct. 15.