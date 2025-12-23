"Heavily intoxicated" teen hiker and friend rescued from New Hampshire mountain, authorities say

A "heavily intoxicated" teenage hiker and his friend had to be rescued from New Hampshire's Mount Monadnock, law enforcement officials say.

Two 18-year-olds from Winchendon, Massachusetts were hiking the Ferry Spring Trail on Dec. 19, New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department said in a press release on Monday.

"The two hikers had fallen into a brook and were wet and freezing," the department said in a statement. "High winds, dropping temperatures, and their soaking wet clothes created a situation for life threatening cold weather injuries."

Rescuers reached the pair at about 11 p.m. One of the teens was able to walk back down the mountain, but law enforcement said the intoxicated teen "was unable to move and suffering from cold weather injuries."

Crews were able to get that teenager out of his frozen clothes and warm him up. He was helped down to a waiting ambulance and taken to a hospital in Massachusetts at about 2 a.m.

The department said it's recommending that both teenagers be billed for the cost of the rescue, and the intoxicated one is facing a change of being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Authorities noted that the teens started their hike after dark, and had no cold weather gear, food, water, or a change of clothes.

"These situations are avoidable and put rescue crews at unnecessary risk," the department said.

Mount Monadnock, standing at 3,165 feet high, is known for offering expansive views of southern New Hampshire. It's located in Jaffrey, about 60 miles northwest of Boston.