Injured hiker from Newton rescued by helicopter in Monadnock State Park

JAFFREY, N.H. - A 71-year-old woman from Newton had to be flown out of Monadnock State Park in New Hampshire Sunday after suffering serious injuries in a fall.

NH Fish and Game said Sharon Milinsky fell about 20 feet while hiking the White Dot Trail. She was unconscious "for a significant amount of time" because of the fall, officials said.

First responders and Good Samaritans carried her in a litter to a medical helicopter landing zone near the summit, and she was flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester just after 2 p.m. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Hikers are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather, hike with a partner or group, and make sure they have the right equipment.

May 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

