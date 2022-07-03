Boston man rescued after falling headfirst while descending New Hampshire mountain

JAFFREY, N.H. – A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued by a medical helicopter after he fell headfirst while descending Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.

It happened Thursday on the white dot trail.

Rescuers decided because of the nature of the man's fall and injuries, using the helicopter to reach him was the safest solution.

The helicopter landed near the summit, and transported the man to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

The extent of the man's injuries were not released.