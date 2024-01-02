Watch CBS News
Local News

Motor vehicle stop leads to police chase on I-95, crash in Georgetown

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Three suspects arrested after chase ends in crash in Georgetown
Three suspects arrested after chase ends in crash in Georgetown 00:28

GEORGETOWN - A chase down I-95 led to a crash and the detention of three suspects Tuesday in Georgetown.

State Police said they tried to pull over a car for motor vehicle violations. The suspects took off, and police chased after the vehicle on I-95 north. The driver crashed while attempting to take the Route 133 ramp in Georgetown. Two of the three people in the car fled into the woods. 

Police asked for the public's help and later captured the suspects. All three of the people in the car were apprehended. There is no word on charges.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 8:28 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.