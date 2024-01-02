Motor vehicle stop leads to police chase on I-95, crash in Georgetown

Three suspects arrested after chase ends in crash in Georgetown

Three suspects arrested after chase ends in crash in Georgetown

Three suspects arrested after chase ends in crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN - A chase down I-95 led to a crash and the detention of three suspects Tuesday in Georgetown.

State Police said they tried to pull over a car for motor vehicle violations. The suspects took off, and police chased after the vehicle on I-95 north. The driver crashed while attempting to take the Route 133 ramp in Georgetown. Two of the three people in the car fled into the woods.

Police asked for the public's help and later captured the suspects. All three of the people in the car were apprehended. There is no word on charges.