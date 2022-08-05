Watch CBS News
Mother, 2 young sons shot to death in Northfield, NH home identified

NORTHFIELD, NH – A mother and her two young sons were found shot to death in a home in Northfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday. They have been identified as 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.

The Chief Medical Examiner said they each died of single gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.

Investigators were called to the home on Wethersfield Drive at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

The state Attorney General's office said investigators, "have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public."

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Attorney General's office said, "additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation."

First published on August 4, 2022 / 9:00 PM

