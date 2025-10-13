Who has the most rain from the nor'easter in Massachusetts?

A holiday weekend nor'easter continued to dump heavy rain in the Boston area on Monday.

The hardest hit areas were in southeastern Massachusetts, near the coast. Nearly 5 inches of rain had fallen in Kingston as of mid-day Monday.

Rain will continue throughout Monday before it tapers off to drizzle Tuesday morning, with the most predicted to fall along the coastline.

"I wouldn't be shocked, when all is said and done tomorrow morning, if we approach 6 or 7 inches in a couple of those areas," WBZ-TV meteorologist and executive weather producer Terry Eliasen said.

Kingston 4.93 inches

Marshfield 4.5

Plympton 4

Duxbury 3.75

Pembroke 3.7

Middleboro 2.7

Chilmark 2.7

West Chatham 2.66

Brewster 2.62

West Harwich 2.61

Hingham 2.53

West Wareham 2.5

Eastham 2.5

Canton 2.5

Plymouth 2.46

Marston Mills 2.24

Fairhaven 2.21

Dennis 2.2

West Roxbury 2.19

Yarmouth 2.17

Hanover 2.1

East falmouth 2.1

Assonet 2.08

Somerset 2.02

Berkley 2.01

Hanover 2

Westport 2

Costal flooding has not been a major issue, but a coastal flood advisory is in effect for the Massachusetts coastline between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday as high tide arrives.

The rain comes after a dry spell that has resulted in drought conditions in Massachusetts. The Boston area and southeast region is experiencing a mild drought, while central and western Massachusetts is seeing a significant drought. Critical drought conditions were declared on Nantucket last week.