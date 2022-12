FALL RIVER - Fall River Police are looking for information that will help them find the person who dumped more than 100 used car tires overnight Monday.

Fall River Police are looking for the public's help to discover who dumped more than 100 used tires on New Street. Fall River Police Department

Police said they were called to the former Shell Oil location on New Street on Tuesday afternoon, where they found the tires. They're asking anyone with information to call the police department.