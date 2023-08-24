Mookie Betts goes 5-for-5 before returning to Fenway as visiting player

BOSTON -- Mookie Betts will play as a visitor at Fenway Park on Friday night for the first time in his career. When he gets there, he'll be feeling pretty good about himself.

That's because Betts was just about perfect on Thursday afternoon in Cleveland, finishing off a 5-for-5 performance in the Dodgers' 6-1 win over the Guardians. That game was a continuation of a suspended game from a night prior.

Betts hit a leadoff single to start the game, advancing to third on a single and scoring on a sacrifice fly. Betts then singled in the second, fourth and innings, and then doubled in the eighth inning, driving in the final two runs of the game.

The five hits in a single game matched a career high for Betts, who raised his average from .300 to .308 on the day. Betts' previous five-hit game came seven years prior, almost to the day, when he went 5-for-5 for the Red Sox in a loss to the Royals on Aug. 26, 2016.

With the win in the books, the Dodgers now fly to Boston to face the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Red Sox fans certainly know what they lost when the team traded Betts to L.A. in 2020, but they'll be hoping there won't be any repeat performances of the five-hit day over the weekend.