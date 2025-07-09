"Monster" season 4 on Netflix set to focus on Lizzie Borden case, reports say

Producers of the popular Netflix series "Monster" are reportedly preparing to take on a notorious Massachusetts crime story: The Lizzie Borden case.

Variety and Deadline report that casting is underway for the new season, with production set to start in the fall. WBZ-TV has reached out to Netflix for confirmation.

Borden has long been portrayed in popular culture as one of America's most famous killers, accused of killing her father and stepmother with a hatchet in 1892. But a jury actually found the 32-year-old not guilty in a murder trial that was widely publicized at the time. 48 Hours took a new look at the still-unsolved case in a 2020 special.

The Fall River home where the brutal killings took place is now a bed and breakfast that also offers ghost tours and lets visitors stay overnight in the room where Borden's stepmother was killed. Last year, the Lizzie Borden House landed on a USA Today list of the 10 best haunted hotels in the country, even beating out the Stanley Hotel from "The Shining."

There's no word yet on whether the Lizzie Borden House will be used to film the new series. The location was previously named the creepiest place to visit in Massachusetts.

Previous seasons of the Ryan Murphy-produced "Monster" have focused on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers case. Erik and Lyle Menendez, convicted of killing their parents, were recently resentenced and became eligible for parole after more than three decades behind bars.