Massachusetts Transportation Sec. Monica Tibbits-Nutt steps down, MBTA GM Phil Eng named interim leader

There's been a shakeup at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Gov. Maura Healey announced Thursday that Monica Tibbits-Nutt has decided to step down from her position as transportation secretary and MassDOT CEO, and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng will be taking her place on an interim basis.

Tibbits-Nutt will stay on as an adviser through the end of the year "to ensure a smooth and efficient transition for MassDOT," a statement from the governor's office said. Tibbits-Nutt is planning to return to the private sector.

Healey praised Tibbits-Nutt for making transportation more affordable for Massachusetts residents by supporting fare-free regional transit programs and a low-income fare program at the MBTA.

"Under her leadership, we made significant progress on some of the most complex and consequential infrastructure investments in state history, including the Cape Cod Bridges, West/East Rail, and the Sumner Tunnel Restoration," Healey said in a statement.

MassDOT controversies

The change in leadership comes one day after MassDOT announced that a major contract to renovate and run 18 highway service plazas in the state was going back out for bid in what's been a controversial process. An Irish company that was originally awarded the 35-year lease in June pulled out of the project last month, citing failed negotiations with MassDOT and a costly legal fight. The state is now scrambling to extend leases with current rest stop service providers that are set to expire in January.

Losing bidder Global Partners, a Waltham-based company, had sued MassDOT this summer, alleging that there were ethical violations and conflicts of interest that tainted the bid process. Healey recently defended MassDOT, saying she believed the agency "ran a transparent process."

Last April, Tibbits-Nutt made headlines after suggesting that Massachusetts could consider implementing tolls at its borders. Healey distanced herself from the remarks, saying at the time, "The Secretary's comments do not represent the views of this administration, and to be clear, I am not proposing tolls at any border."

Phil Eng taking interim role

Eng will continue to serve as MBTA general manager while he leads MassDOT in the interim. He was appointed to lead the T in 2023 as the transit agency faced intense scrutiny for safety and performance issues.

Healey credits Eng with overseeing "a transformative period for public transportation in our state."

"He is a trusted leader with decades of transportation experience, and I know that he is the right person to lead MassDOT during this period," she said.

Eng said at a press conference in Boston Thursday morning that he's not worried about being stretched too thin. He said he's open to holding the interim secretary role "as long as its needed."

"My commitment and my dedication to MBTA general manager is not going to change," he said. "I am going to stay as committed and as focused on delivering and making sure the positive results that we're seeing today continue and get even better."