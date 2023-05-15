Watch CBS News
Desperate search continues for missing 4-year-old boy Mohemed Fofena around Castle Island in South Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

SOUTH BOSTON - The search for missing 4-year-old boy Mohemed Fofena of South Boston continued Monday morning in and around Castle Island.

Massachusetts State Police said Fofena was with a relative playing at a park Sunday evening near the water.

missing1.jpg
Mohemed Fofena Family photo

"Shortly after 7 PM the adult relative lost sight of Mohemed, and upon looking for him, could not find him. At approximately 7:30 PM the adult relative called 911 and was connected to the State Police-South Boston Barracks and reported that the boy was missing," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Monday.

Officers and investigators searched by land, air, and water through the night for the boy. Procopio said Fofena is Black and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes.  

Mohemed's mother and grandfather released two photos of him Monday morning, asking for the public's help in finding him. They told WBZ-TV he is on the Autism spectrum.

missing2.jpg
Mohemed Fofena CBS Boston

Anyone who has information is urged to call 911 immediately.

