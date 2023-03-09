Watch CBS News
Mobile SNAP payments coming to Massachusetts as part of pilot program

BOSTON – Massachusetts has been chosen as one of five states to test out mobile contactless payments in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

That means over the next few years, people who use the food assistance program in the state will have the option to pay by scanning or tapping their phone.

Right now all payments are made with a SNAP card.

Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri and Oklahoma will also test out the new payment method.

The USDA said this is just one way it is working to modernize federal nutrition programs.

