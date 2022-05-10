New England Living: Mixing up "Ryu's Fortune" at Mystique

Watch CBS News
BOSTON - Big Night Beverage Director Jennifer Ramos joins Host Rachel Holt behind the bar at Mystique Encore Boston Harbor for a lesson on how to make a creative cocktail with a clever concept.

RYU'S FORTUNE
• 1.5 oz. Belvedere Lemon and Basil
• .5 oz. St Germain
• .5 oz. Lime Agave
• .5 oz. Thai Basil & Black Pepper Puree
• 5 Thai basil leaves muddled with a lemon and lime

Directions: Build in shaker over ice. Shake and strain into martini glass. Top with Yuzu Foam.

Garnish: Thai Basil/Premium Flower

Yuzu Foam:
• 2.5 ounces Yuzu Puree
• 2 sheets gelatin softened
• 5 egg whites

