New England Living: Mixing up "Ryu's Fortune" at Mystique

Sponsored by Moet Hennessy & Martignetti Companies

BOSTON - Big Night Beverage Director Jennifer Ramos joins Host Rachel Holt behind the bar at Mystique Encore Boston Harbor for a lesson on how to make a creative cocktail with a clever concept.

RYU'S FORTUNE

• 1.5 oz. Belvedere Lemon and Basil

• .5 oz. St Germain

• .5 oz. Lime Agave

• .5 oz. Thai Basil & Black Pepper Puree

• 5 Thai basil leaves muddled with a lemon and lime

Directions: Build in shaker over ice. Shake and strain into martini glass. Top with Yuzu Foam.

Garnish: Thai Basil/Premium Flower

Yuzu Foam:

• 2.5 ounces Yuzu Puree

• 2 sheets gelatin softened

• 5 egg whites