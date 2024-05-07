MIT warns students suspensions are in the works after campus protests

BOSTON - Protesters at MIT could see disciplinary action from the school and have been warned that some consequences are already on the way.

MIT's grounds crew re-installed a metal fence around the pro-Palestinian encampment in the center of campus Tuesday. Chancellor Melissa Nobles warned protesters "...dozens of interim suspensions and referrals to the Committee on Discipline are now in process." The message came after protesters tore down the fence around the encampment Monday when MIT's administration gave them a mid-afternoon deadline to leave the lawn. Some left and then rushed back in.

"The only way we're going to pack up these tents and move out is if they use violence and forcefully evict us," said Roxanne Li, an undergrad student in the encampment. Other protesters said they would gladly leave if the administration agrees to cut ties with any research projects supporting the Israeli military.

MIT student Akiva Gordon punched small Israeli flags into the lawn at MIT - 1,200 flags, one for every Israeli killed on October 7. CBS Boston

Near the encampment, Jewish graduate student Akiva Gordon punched small Israeli flags into the lawn. "Twelve hundred flags. Twelve hundred Israelis killed on October 7." He said he is frustrated that protesters who've been camped out for a couple weeks and refuse to leave. "They've been calling for the murder of Jews; they've been calling death to Zionists," he said.

"I could see why MIT would want them to move, but me personally, they're not very disruptive," said one student.

"It has (been peaceful)," said Josh Osifo. "I have friends go in. I've been in. There's never been a problem at all."

Monday, MIT President Sally Kornbluth warned students if they did not leave by mid-afternoon, they would face immediate suspension and not be allowed to participate in graduation. As of Tuesday evening, the encampment was still in place.