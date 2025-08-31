Man wounded in Boston shooting that sent bullets flying into nearby businesses

Several shots rang out in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning, frightening residents who heard the gunfire.

"We were sleeping and it was like around 3 and we just heard all these gunshots," said Northeastern student Brooklyn Brovold. "Then we look out and there's all these cops and we had a rental car and they're putting crime tape on my rental car."

Boston Police said a man was shot at around 3:15 Sunday morning. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The bullets shattered glass and caused damage to several local businesses on Tremont Street. Yousef Irziqat runs Hebron Market and Crispy Dough Pizza on Tremont. His shop is one of the businesses with bullet holes in the walls.

"The bullet [went] all the way through the store and I am glad no one was here at that moment. Because it's the same level as your face." said Irziqat. He said one of his employees' cars also got hit. "Guys are scared, they're not coming to work today. The roof of his car got hit. There were outside and the guy was running, the other two guys were shooting at him from the other side."

Right now, it's still unclear what sparked the chaos but it has happened on the weekend when students are moving back onto college campuses.

"It was pretty scary, definitely jarred me, that's for sure," said Brovold.

For businesses like Irziqat's who depend on the college students, this shooting is unsettling.

"Once in a while, we see shooting," said Irziqat. "My neighbor got killed inside his store."

Police said the victim is expected to recover. The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.