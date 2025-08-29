College students begin moving into Boston, Mayor Wu warns "do not get Storrowed"

It's the time of year that Bostonians and college parents dread; move-in weekend. For many, that happens the first weekend at the start of September. It leaves streets backed up with cars, and sidewalks piled up with unwanted items.

"I think it's pretty crazy, and they should be more organized," said Bhim Bhuller, a senior at Boston University. "Don't move in September 1. Move in before that, so you don't get packed all together."

There are already numerous dumpsters filled to the brim in the Allston area. To help combat some of the rat issues in the area, the city is installing rat proof trash cans.

"Allston Christmas"

The sidewalks often become filled with unwanted items as people move out. This is known as "Allston Christmas" because people will come by and pick up items they want for free.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city launched a new furniture pickup pilot program this year. "Earlier in the week our partners at Household Goods collected more than 50 pieces of furniture that will find new homes," Wu said Friday.

Storrow Drive warning

Wu encouraged drivers to heed the warnings on Storrow Drive. "If you are driving a truck, do not get Storrowed," Wu said. "We want you to make sure you keep all of your stuff and do not need to get removed from under the bridge."

The busy thoroughfare is known to claim a U-Haul or two due to the numerous low bridges along the road. Getting a truck stuck on that street is often referred to as, "Getting Storrowed," or "Storrowing."

A truck that was "Storrowed" on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton in September 2022. CBS Boston

"I mean I know, it happens very often, but I've never seen it myself. I would love to see it just for the entertainment," said Kim Trang, a Boston University student.

Eric Warner, who is helping his daughter move, saw warnings on the drive into the city.

"There were signs approaching from New Hampshire saying do not drive in with a large vehicle," Warner said. "Sunday is D-Day, so we got in a little bit earlier. Just wing it! You can't control what you don't know, so you just got to go with the flow. Early is better."